Bankers told to popularise Centre’s flagship schemes

A two-day meeting of branch heads, convened by the regional office of Union Bank of India (UBI) here, discussed on initiatives for doubling farmers income, enhancing credit to small businesses particularly through ‘psb59minutes.com’, Mudra schemes, empowering women and SC/ST entrepreneurs.

The meeting facilitated consultation and ideation process in order to align banking with national priorities. As branches are the first point of contact with the customers, this consultative process is aimed at understanding performance of branches over a period of previous five years vis-à-vis opportunities available and growth potential in the respective command areas.

Through this process, many ideas emerged to align banking with area-specific issues and enhancing ease of living by making branches more responsive to customers and enhancing digital access.

The meeting was presided over by RMD GM Central Office B S Venkatesh and Deputy Regional Head of Mangalaru region T Nanjundappa.

Members in the meeting were urged to popularise the Centre’s flagship schemes including Mudra, psb59 loans, PMJJBY, PMSBY, PMJDY overdraft among others.

Branches were also directed to inform customers about the reduction in loan rates in various segments. Mangalaru has 36 branches in the region. Branches of Union Bank of India have extended credit aggregating to Rs 350 crore under MSME and Rs 700 crore under agriculture and allied activities here in Mangalore region.