'Banks should not delay in sanctioning loan to farmers'

MLAs M P Appachu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah inaugurated the 'Saala Samparka' programme to issue cheques for the loans approved for farmers.

Speaking during the programme organised by Lead Bank, Appachu Ranjan said, "To ensure farmers get a loan without much difficulty, 'Saala Samparka' programme has been organised. Farmers should repay the loans borrowed on time. The banks should not delay in sanctioning loan to the farmers."

MLA K G Bopaiah said, "As a part of Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a series of programmes for the welfare of the farmers. The welfare programmes should reach the farmers. The banks should respond to the farmers."

The benefits of Mudra, Stand Up India, PM SVANidhi and PMEGP should reach the beneficiaries.

Union Bank regional manager Jyothi Krishnan said that the 'Saala Samparka' programme benefit should reach the farmers.

Lead Bank manager R K Balachandra said the programme was organised to create awareness on loan schemes. A total of Rs 33.84 crore, including Rs 9.79 crore for the agriculture sector has been disbursed under the 'Saala Samparka' programme.