Banner with Savarkar's name found on Pumpwell flyover

A banner proclaiming ‘Veer Savarkar Flyover’ was found tied to the Pumpwell flyover on Tuesday night.

Some miscreants had put up it on the embankment of the flyover and the photo of the banner and the graffiti on the parapet wall 'Bajrang Dal' had gone viral on social media. By the time police had rushed to the banner, the banner was found missing from the spot.

MLA U T Khader responding to the incident said the Pumpwell Circle was named as Mahaveera Circle with a huge Kalasha being installed in the presence of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade in the past. By tying a banner in the name of Savarkar, miscreants had insulted Mahaveera, a world spiritual leader who had spread the message on peace and harmony.

He urged police to initiate action against those who had put up the banner, those who had motivated the miscreants to tie the banner in the name of Savarkar and against those who printed the banner. It was an act by those without any knowledge on history, he added sarcastically.