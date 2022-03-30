Baraguru Award presented to Sara Aboobakar

Senior litterateur Sara Aboobakar was felicitated with Baraguru Award at her residence in Hat Hill on Tuesday.

The award, instituted by Bengaluru-based Nadoja Dr Baraguru Pratishthana, comprises a plaque and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The award was presented to Sara at her residence as she could not attend the award function as she was not in good health.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy, presenting the award to Sara, said that hailing from the Kasargod region, she has contributed immensely to Kannada literature. Her works have created awareness among people.

Baraguru Pratishthana President Muralidhara Halappa said that Sara established herself as a writer of repute through her articles published in ‘Lankesh Patrike’.

Her works have created social awareness. She is a model for the youth, he added.

Writer Dr Sharifa said that Sara was the first woman novelist from the Muslim community.

“Her works speak about religious harmony. In her life, she has fought against social evils such as discrimination against women. Even though she studied only upto SSLC, she went on to author more than 50 literary works,” she added.

Social activist Lolaksha said Sara had created a revolution by rejecting to be in ‘purdah’ during her younger days and has followed it till today.

In her works, she has been expressing her protest against male domination.

Nadoja Dr Baraguru Pratishthana general secretary Dr Sundararaja Urs, former mayor Shashidhar Hegde, former corporator Prakash Salian, corporator Sandhya Acharya, writers Chandrakala Nandavara, B M Rohini, Devika Nagesh, Gulabi Bilimale, Jyothi Chelairu, Rizwan Pasha, revenue officer, Tumkur and Sara’s family members were present.