Baroda Kisan Diwas from today

With an objective of reaching out to the farming community, Bank of Baroda will launch Baroda Kisan Pakhwada (fortnight) and Baroda Kisan Diwas from October 1 to 15.

Bank of Baroda Mangaluru Zonal Head and General Manager M J Nagaraj told reporters at the conference hall in Vijaya towers in Mangaluru on Monday that through a string of activities, farmers will be familiarised about the agriculture lending products like Baroda Kisan Credit Card, gold loan, farmer organisation, among others.

As part of the fortnight campaign, the branches in rural areas will organise night meets in villages, health checkup camps for both farmers and cattle, felicitation for model farmers among others.

“The campaign also aims at increasing flows of advances in rural and agriculture sector,” said Nagaraj.

A new agricultural digital platform, Baroda Kisan, was launched recently by the bank to take care of all the basic needs of farmers like weather forecast, soil health among others. The main focus during the fortnight is to double the income of farmers by 2022.

‘No bulk deposits’

He said after the merger of Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda, Mangaluru Zone had achieved a total business of over Rs 15,00,000 crore.

He said the bank had also stopped accepting and renewing bulk deposits to the tune of over Rs 700 crore. “It is a healthy practice,” he stressed.