Beach, temple tourism will be promoted: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said temple and beach tourism will be promoted as the government was proposing to bring in changes to CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly built Dr V S Acharya KSRTC bus stand in Bannanje.

He said that he had spoken to the Union Minister for Environment and Forest about amending the CRZ norms.

A proposal on the same needs to be submitted through the nodal agency in Chennai which recommends relaxations to CRZ norms, he added.

All efforts will be made to preserve the temple town’s rich cultural heritage. Mangaluru and Udupi will see all-around development, he said.

The committees led by Srinivasamurthy and Gurucharan will be asked to submit their reports on the transport and energy sector at the earliest, he added.

He urged KSRTC employees to provide efficient services in order to meet challenges from the private transportation sector.

He also promised two multiplexes in the newly constructed KSRTC bus stand.

The KSRTC bus stand was developed at a cost of Rs 29.81 crore. The bus terminal is a two-storied structure with a ground and a basement floor.

The bus stop’s basement floor will have elaborate parking for over 64 four-wheelers and 100 two-wheelers.

On the ground level, there will be enough space for 18 to 20 buses to park simultaneously.