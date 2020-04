The carcass of a bear's cub was found near a lake at K Bidare in Kadur taluk on Sunday.

The cub was around three to four months old and there were injury marks on its body.

Officials suspected that the cub might have died in a fight. Y Mallapura Veterinary Hospital Veterinary doctor Dr Sachin conducted the postmortem of the cub.

DCF N H Jagannath, ACF Muddanna and others visited the spot.