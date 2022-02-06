Beary academy chief gets threat call

Beary academy chief gets threat call

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 06 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 01:03 ist

Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president Rahim Ucchil who supported the government on the row over Hijab received threat calls.

Rahim Uchil in a complaint to Mangaluru South Police said that he had received a call from an unknown number, with the caller not only abusing him but also issuing a threat to him. 

“The police are investigating. I am not scared by such threat calls,” he told reporters on Saturday.

