Beary academy chief gets threat call

Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president Rahim Ucchil who supported the government on the row over Hijab received threat calls.
Rahim Uchil in a complaint to Mangaluru South Police said that he had received a call from an unknown number, with the caller not only abusing him but also issuing a threat to him.
“The police are investigating. I am not scared by such threat calls,” he told reporters on Saturday.
