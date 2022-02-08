Beary Academy to release works on Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Kalam

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy (KBSA) will organise birth anniversary celebrations of the late Ahmmed Noori, who is known for his work ‘Maikala’ on the Beary speaking community, at Town Hall on February 11 (5 pm).

Academy president Rahim Ucchil will inaugurate and preside over the programme. Academy former member and writer T A Aliyabba Jokatte will be conferred the late Ahmmed Noori award. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a citation.

Rahim Ucchil said that books on the life and achievement of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Swami Vivekananda, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Havaldar Abdul Hameed, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Veera Rani Abbakkka, Maulana Azad and Atal Behari Vajpayee written by Beary writers will be released on the occasion.

Beary language is spoken by a community. But, we do not want the writings to be restricted to individuals of a community. To help the people to study and understand the national leaders, the books on the life and achievement of the leaders have been published in Beary language, he said.

Harekala Hajabba will release ‘Jand Kanda Tuniro Pakeera’ written by A K Kukkila on Mahatma Gandhi. ‘Dr B R Ambedkar’ written by Hafsa Banu will be released by journalist Peroor Jaru. ‘Swami Vivekananda’ by M Ashiruddin will be released by Karnataka Konkani Sahithya Academy member Gopalakrishna Bhat; Sir M Visvesvaraya written by Abdul Rahman Kuthethoor will be released by University College lecturer Dr Aboobakkar Siddiq. ‘Sardar Vallabhai Patel’ by Abdul Razak Ananthadi will be released by Kannada Sahithya Parishat president Dr M P Srinath.

‘Havaldar Abdul Hameed’ written by Raheena Thokkottu will be released by CRPF soldier Zubair Haleneranki. ‘Dr A P J Abdul Kalam’ written by Zuleki Mumtaz will be released by Sharada Institutions chairman Prof M B Puranik; ‘Veera Rani Abbanna’ written by Mariam Ismail will be released by actor Sarojini Shetty. ‘Maulana Azad’ written by Mohammed Ashraf Bava and ‘Atal Behari Vajpayee’ written by Basheer Ahmed Kinya will be released by Dr M S M Abdul Rasheed and S B Darimi respectively.

The Academy president said that Beary music by Bathish Puttur and Beary Kavvali by Hussain Katipalla and team will be presented from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Poets meet will be held under the presidentship of Ali Kunhi Pare from 4.30 pm to 5 pm. Poets Basheer Ahmmed Kinya, Ashiruddin Alia, Sara Ali Parladka, Rasheeda Ucchil will recite their poems.