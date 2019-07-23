Beary grammar book released

The first-ever Beary grammar book authored by Prof B M Ichlangod was released at the Patrika Bhavan in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ichlangod said that Beary language is one of the Dravidian languages.

“Many words have close resemblance to Tamil. Most of the words in Beary language resemble Tamil words. While writing the book, examples for Wren and Martin’s English Grammar has been referred so as to make the Beary grammar easily conveyable to the students learning in English medium,” he

said.

Releasing the book, Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy former president B A Muhammed Hanif said that grammar for any language is necessary to pronounce and write the language in a well mannered way.

The first book on Beary grammar by Prof B M Ichlangod will help Beary language in establishing itself as a commercial language, he added.

Kannada Sangha, Moodbidri secretary Jeevan, Beary litterateur B A Shamshuddin Madikeri and Harris Ichlangod were present on the occasion.