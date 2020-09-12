Beary language gets own script

A script has been developed for the Beary language spoken mainly by a section of Muslims and others in the coastal region.

The initiative was taken by the Beary Sahithya Academy and the script was developed by nine-member Beary writers.

Academy President Rahim Ucchil launched the script and said that the script has been developed in such a way that it will sync with the Unicode.

The script is unique. There are plans to launch an app to download the script in mobile phones shortly.

The expert team who developed the script are Abdul Rasheed Zaini Kamil Sakhafi, Aboobakker Siddiq, Haider Ali, Abdul Razak Ananthady, A K Kukkila, Muhammed Fouzeed, Abdul Samad Bava, Abdul Rahiman Kuthethoor and Hamza Malar.

Speaking about the script, Ucchil said it has 13 vowels, 33 consonants, numbers, months and days. Efforts will be made to popularise the script using the online platforms.

Further, he said that the academy has submitted a proposal to introduce Beary as a third language in schools for students from class 6. Once it is approved, Beary language will also be taught in schools as a third language.

He said that Beary language is being spoken by nearly 20 lakh people across the world. It serves as a vital link for Tulu, Malayalam, Kannada, Konkani, Kodava and other languages.

The academy plans to publish Beary Calendar titled ‘Naalkanakk’ for the year 2021, he added.