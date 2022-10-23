Bedsheet salesmen beaten in Mangaluru, 6 arrested

Bedsheet salesmen beaten in Mangaluru, 6 arrested

In a complaint, victims Rafiq and Ramizuddin had alleged that there was an argument over buying bedsheets at a house in Kadaba taluk

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 23 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bellare police have arrested six people in connection with thrashing of two door-to-door salesmen selling bedsheets, at Bedraje in Kaniyoor of Kadaba taluk. SP Rishikesh Sonawane  named the convicts as Punith, Raju, Prasad, Kishore, Bhavith and Ranjith.

In a complaint, victims Rafiq and Ramizuddin had alleged that there was an argument over buying bedsheets at a house in Kadaba taluk. While travelling towards Kaniyoor, a group of people arrived in a pick up vehicle, stopped the car in Bedraje and began to abuse and beat the salesmen with sticks and iron rods. The police had booked a case against the unknown persons under various sections of the IPC on October 20.

Also Read | 163 communal incidents since 2019 in Karnataka, Shivamogga leads: Data

In the same incident, the police had also booked a case against victims of assault Rafiq and Ramizuddin for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman while selling bedsheets. The SP said both are in hospital and are under police guard.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
India News
Karnataka News
Violence

What's Brewing

170-year-old wooden inscription found in Odisha temple

170-year-old wooden inscription found in Odisha temple

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

Delhi air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 yrs

Delhi air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 yrs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

The will to change

The will to change

Monetise your photos

Monetise your photos

Theatre chains look to cash in on Ind-Pak T20 WC clash

Theatre chains look to cash in on Ind-Pak T20 WC clash

Lightning: Power issues damage home gadgets in B'luru

Lightning: Power issues damage home gadgets in B'luru

 