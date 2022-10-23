Bedsheet salesmen beaten in Mangaluru, 6 arrested

Bellare police have arrested six people in connection with thrashing of two door-to-door salesmen selling bedsheets, at Bedraje in Kaniyoor of Kadaba taluk. SP Rishikesh Sonawane named the convicts as Punith, Raju, Prasad, Kishore, Bhavith and Ranjith.
In a complaint, victims Rafiq and Ramizuddin had alleged that there was an argument over buying bedsheets at a house in Kadaba taluk. While travelling towards Kaniyoor, a group of people arrived in a pick up vehicle, stopped the car in Bedraje and began to abuse and beat the salesmen with sticks and iron rods. The police had booked a case against the unknown persons under various sections of the IPC on October 20.
In the same incident, the police had also booked a case against victims of assault Rafiq and Ramizuddin for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman while selling bedsheets. The SP said both are in hospital and are under police guard.
