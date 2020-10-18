Beef illegally transported in container seized

Beef illegally transported in container seized

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Oct 18 2020, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 10:50 ist
The container that was used for transporting beef illegally was seized at Pumpwell in Mangaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

The police have seized beef that was allegedly transported illegally in a container, at Pumpwell in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off from members of Hindu organisations, the Kankanady Town Police waylaid the container that was engaged in transporting fish and seized the beef. The police have detained two persons.

The Kankanady Town police are investigating the issue.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Beef

