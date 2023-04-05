Belthangady police arrests 4 over public altercation

The complainant and the suspects had travelled in the same bus, where they picked an argument which continued after they alighted from the bus

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 05 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 12:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Belthangady police arrested four persons following an altercation over a trivial issue near Ujire bus stand.

According to DK SP Dr Vikram Amathe, Mahammed Jaheer from Kakkinje in Charmadi had filed a complaint against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh, and Avinash, accusing them of entering into an altercation with him which led to a minor physical altercation at the bus stop. The complainant and suspects were known to each other and hail from the same village, said the SP.

It is alleged that there was an argument over a fellow female passenger. However, the police said that the argument was over several issues and that they will investigate the case from all angles.

The video of the argument among the youth has gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered at Belthangady station under IPC section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation ) read with 34.

Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Crime

