Beneficiaries of rehabilitation selected through lottery

During a meeting held towards providing rehabilitation to the flood victims of 2018, the names of the beneficiaries were picked through lottery.

The victims had gathered for the meeting chaired by Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda at Kaveri Kalakshetra in Madikeri on Tuesday.

“The houses in Karnangeri and Madenadu have already been allocated. The allocation is to be done in Galibeedu, K Nidugane, Jamburu and Biligeri. A total of 446 families had completely lost their houses during the floods. Houses have been handed over to 35 families so far. Out of 80 houses in Golikatte, 22 houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries,” said the assistant commissioner.

He meanwhile stated that 65 families have voluntarily come forward to construct houses with government assistance, on their own sites. Allocation to the rest of the 275 families will be done by picking up lotteries.

Accordingly, the house allocation through the lottery, was done in the process. The rest of the beneficiaries will be allotted with houses in the next phase, he added.

Madikeri tahsildar Mahesh, revenue inspector Srinivas and village accountant Shivappa were present.

As many as 300 houses have been constructed in Jamburu village and 137 families have placed a demand for houses in the region.

A total of 48 people have sought houses in K Nidugane village where 70 houses have been constructed. Nineteen people have applied for houses in Biligeri, where 22 houses have been built. About 120 houses have been constructed in Galibeedu and 20 people have asked in writing to allocate houses to them.