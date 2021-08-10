Bengaluru Chalo rally by supporters of MLA Appachu Ranjan

Demanding a ministerial berth for five-time MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, BJP workers and the MLA's followers from the Madikeri constituency took out a Bengaluru Chalo rally on Tuesday.

The rally commenced after offering puja at Maramma Temple in Baichanahalli.

Kushalnagar BJP unit president Umashankar, Town Panchayat president Jaivardhan, member B Amrith Raj, Kushalnagar Urban Development Authority president M M Charan, taluk spokesperson K G Manu and others offered puja at the temple.

More than 500 party workers from Madikeri, Kushalnagar, Suntikoppa, Somwarpet, Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet, Madapura and other areas took part in the Bengaluru Chalo rally and travelled in cars.

Speaking on the occasion, Umashankar said that five-time MLA Appachu Ranjan had worked hard for the growth of the party in the district. As a senior MLA, he should have been given representation in the cabinet.

He was responsible for organising the party from the grassroots level and strove hard for the victory of the BJP in local elections, added Umashankar.

He said that the denial of a ministerial berth to Ranjan was an injustice to the district.

A delegation will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru in this regard, he added.