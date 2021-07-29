Bengaluru doctors pedal to Mangaluru to raise awareness on violence against health workers

To draw attention to the increase in the cases of violence against doctors and health workers, two Manipal Hospitals doctors carried out a cycle jatha from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Dr Justin A Gopaldas, consultant, critical care medicine, and Dr Nikhil Narayanaswamy, intensivist at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru carried out the jatha.

Dr Justin said that there has been a rise in cases of assault on doctors in the recent past.

"The cyclothon aims to build a stronger relationship between the public and healthcare community. Studies have shown that there is a wrong notion of doctors among the patients. We strive for a safer workplace, built mutual trust and understanding," he said.

Further, he said, "We want to start a conversation among public and healthcare personnel to bridge the gap, and stop the violence and assault on doctors."

"We want the build a harmonious relationship," said Dr Justin Gopaldas and Nikhil Narayanaswamy.

"We want to create awareness. Usually, relatives of the patient don’t create problems. The anti-social elements create troubles with vested interests. So we urge the administration and the police to take action on such violent elements," they explained.

"Doctors should set aside at least a few minutes to talk to the patients and their relatives while treating daily. This in turn helps to inform the family members on the condition of the patient who is undergoing treatment in the hospital. This in turn will help to overcome the wrong notion about doctors," he added.

If violence against doctors continues to rise, then people may not opt for the profession, he said.

"I have undergone the trauma of the pain of assault. I have undergone that helplessness when none came forward to help... Hence, we both started a jatha covering around 400-km," Dr Justin explained.