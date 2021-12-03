Beyond the barriers of visual impairment

Born with visual impairment, N S Lakshmi has overcome her disability and has succeeded in life by proving her talent.

With the support and love of her parents—M Shivanna, a physical education teacher at Government High School in Nidtha and Renuka—she studied upto grade 3 at Sacred Heart School in Bajagoli and later she completed her studies till grade 10 using Braille script at Rangarao Memorial School for Disabled in Mysuru.

After her class 10, she enrolled for Sri Vighneshwara Girls PU College in Shanivarasanthe and secured 89% marks in II PUC.

Presently, she is pursuing her graduation at Maharani's College for Women in Mysuru.

As a chess player, she had won a prize in chess for the visually impaired during Dasara. She also weaves beautiful and intricate baskets using bamboo.

She had also passed music and dance exams. She is a Bharatanatyam artiste and a singer.

Lakshmi dreams of clearing the Karnataka Public Service Commission exam to become an honest officer. Along with her parents, her brother Anil and sister Chandana have been supporting her.

Rotary Clubs and members of various organisations have felicitated Lakshmi for her achievement.