Bhagandeshwara Temple and Talacauvery Kshetra will be opened for devotees on Monday. The temple authorities have made all preparations for the opening of the temples.

Though daily pujas will be held, no sevas will be offered. The use of masks and sanitisers is mandatory for the devotees before entering the temple. To maintain social distancing, squares have been marked, said Parupthyegara of the temple Ponnanna.