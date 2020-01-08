Bhagavatha Subrahmanya Acharya commits suicide

One of the Bhagavathas of Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Yakshagana Mela committed suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday.

The deceased Bhagavatha is Nagara Subrahmanya Acharya (43).

He had attempted to commit suicide in the house of Yakshagana artiste Santhosh at Kulashekar in the city. Although he was rushed to the hospital, Acharya breathed his last in the hospital.

A native of Hosanagara in Shivamogga district, Acharya had been working with Mandarthi-A Mela. He had been residing with his family at Santhekatte in Udupi, sources added.