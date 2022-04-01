Bhagirathi Rai wins silver, bronze medals

Bhagirathi Rai has won a silver medal in javelin throw and a bronze medal in the discus throw at the national-level government employees sports meet held in Haryana. She represented Karnataka.
Of the five medals won for the state, two medals are won by her.
Rai is working in the Loka Shikshana department in Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat.
"I had made a lot of preparations for winning the medals at the national level. I am happy that I have been successful in winning silver in javelin throw," she said.
