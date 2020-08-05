Bhajans, special pujas mark Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja

Bhajan singing, special pujas, planting of saplings, releasing of saffron-coloured balloons, felicitation of Kar Sevaks across the district were some of the programmes organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to mark the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ (groundbreaking ceremony) of Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The prohibitory orders did not have any impact on the celebrations organised across the district. VHP and Bajrang Dal members burst crackers in front of the VHP office in Kadri.

Earlier, to burst crackers, BJP President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA D Vedavyas Kamath participated in a bhajan singing session.

While Vedavyas Kamath played the Tabla, Kateel kept clapping his hands. The bhajan session was followed with the felicitation of Kar Sevaks who had participated in the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

VHP leaders Prof M B Puranik, Jagadeesh Shenava, Sharan Pumpwell among others were also present.

Kar Sevaks were also felicitated at Govanithashrama in Beejaguri in Pajeeru and Vitla. Saffron coloured balloons were simultaneously released in Car Street, Urva Store, Bikarnakatte, Kaikamba, Mangaladevi and Pumpwell.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik Ulepady and members of the BJP Yuva Morcha offered

a special puja at Shri Rajarajeshwari Temple in Polali.

Later, he met RSS pramukh Dr Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka, who also had participated in the demolition of the masjid, and sought his blessings.

Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty planted saplings and a Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana was held in the residence of district Kannada Sahitya President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura.

Members of Samskara Bharathi drew a picture of Ram Mandir in Rangoli in Hampankatta.

Nalin Kumar Kateel later told reporters that it was a historical and important day.

“This is also a day to remember Sants, activists, Kar Sevaks, political leaders who made it (Sri Ram Mandir) possible,” he said and added that the event in Ayodhya had inspired lakhs of karyakarthas like him.