Bharat Bandh evokes tepid response in Mangaluru

KSRTC, private and city buses operated normally as usual

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 12:43 ist
Mangaluru Bunder Shramikara Sangha members staged a protest at Karmika Katte at Old Port. Credit: DH Photo

In the wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmers, the members of Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, Prantha Raitha Sangha, Vidyarthi, Yuva, Dalita Sanghatanegalu in association with Karavali Karnataka Janabhivridhi Vedike staged a protest against the farm laws by blocking the road at Nanthoor Circle in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Mangaluru Bunder Shramikara Sangha members had staged a protest at Karmika Katte at Old Port.

Track latest updates on Bharat Bandh here

The nationwide bandh call given by the farmer organisations evoked poor response in Mangaluru. KSRTC, private and city buses operated normally as usual. Hotels, business establishments, shops remained open.

Dakshina Kannada city bus owners association president Dilraj Alva said that the association has not supported the bandh call. All the buses are operating.

Rajya Raitha Sangha hagu Hasiru Sene Secretary Ravikirana Punacha said that the farm laws are detrimental not only for the farmers but will also affect labourers and consumers. The land owned by farmers will be taken away by the corporates. The farm laws are dangerous for all.

