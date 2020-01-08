Bharath Bandh has no impact in DK

The countrywide strike call given by various trade unions did not receive any response in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Buses, autorickshaws and other vehicles operated as usual. Schools and colleges functioned normally. Business firms, government offices and market places were also open. With porters (Hamali workers) supporting the strike, the wholesale market in Old Port in Mangaluru was partially paralysed.

Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) DK Dist Committee staged a protest in front of Town Hall in Mangaluru on Wednesday, urging the government to fulfill their demands. CITU DK district Secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal told protestors that the onus was on the government to increase minimum wages, provide social security and job security to labourers. The labourers are producers of resources in the country. Unfortunately, the Centre has been neglecting the labour class.

The Joint Committee of Trade Unions have been urging the government to fix minimum wages at Rs 21,000 per month. However, the minimum wages fixed by the government is Rs 4300 per month, which is insufficient to lead a dignified life. Even the outsourced employees in government departments are not paid minimum wages, the protestors charged.