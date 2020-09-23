Bhavyasri Kulkanda adapts a Yakshagana episode in Arebashe for Talamaddale

A Yakshagana prasanga (episode) written in Arebhashe, a dialect spoken mainly by Gowda and other communities in parts of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, has been successfully adapted for Talamaddale.

Following an appeal from Karnataka Arebhashe Samskriti mathu Sahithya Academy, Bhagavatha Bhavyasri Kulkunda had come out with Yakshagana Prasanga in Arebhashe language. Though Yakshagana and Talamaddale were performed in the Arebhashe language in the past, the Prasanga was mainly in Kannada. To ensure that even prasanga is available in Arebhashe, Bhavyasri is now translating five Kannada prasanga to Arebhashe. Already, the prasanga of ‘Sharasethu Bandhana’ in the name of ‘Baanada Paala’ has been translated. The audio and video of these two prasangas have also been completed.

Karnataka Arebhashe Samskriti mathu Sahithya Academy president Lakshminarayana Kajegadde said; “When we discussed Yakshagana Prasanga in Arebhashe, we faced the question of who has to write. Those who are well-versed in Arebhashe do not have knowledge on the rhythmic structure of Yakshagana. Those who have knowledge on the rhythmic structure have faced language constraint. Hence, the Academy decided to appeal to Bhagavatha Bhavyasri to translate the Yakshagana prasanga.”

Bhavyasri said; “My guru Vishwa Vinod Banari has supported me in writing the prasanga in Arebhashe language. Guru Ganesh Kolekadi has guided me on rhythmic structure. Further, Bhagavatha Subraya Sampae too has guided me on the language. Academy president Lakshminarayana Kajegadde and Jabbar Samo too have supported me.”

"It was a challenging work to write the Prasanga in a arebhashe language. I started the work during lockdown. I am happy that the Academy has given priority to new experiments in language," she added.

Yakshagana Bhagavatha Subraya Sampaje said; “I had suggested to the Academy that Bhavyasri is capable of writing Prasanga in Arebhashe language. The effort by Bhavyasri will be a big contribution to the language.” Talamaddale recording of prasanga Banada Paala has been completed. Artistes Bhavyasri Kulkunda in Bhagavathike, Murari Kadambalithaya in Chende, Akshay Rao Vitla in Maddale, Kolthige Narayana Gowda, Jabbar Samo Sampaje, Jayanand Sampaje as Arthadhari had taken part in the Talamaddale. The recorded Talamaddale in Arebhashe will be uploaded by the Academy on their Youtube channel shortly, Kajegadde informed.