'Bhumi Puja' held for Rama Mandira in Bhagamandala

India has been guiding people around the world spiritually since time immemorial, said Arameri Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shanthamallikarjuna Swami.

He was speaking after performing the 'Bhumi puja' for Rama Mandira in Bhagamandala on Friday.

“There is a need to prevent untoward incidents in society. The spiritual path provided by the great leaders in the past should be followed to create an idealistic society. It is sad that the youth of the nation are misguided. There is a need for all of us to correct ourselves by carrying out introspection and living a spiritual life,” he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh district committee convener Chakkera Manu Kaverappa said that the Indian way of education was far better than western education.

There is a need to preserve Indian culture, he said.

State Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa said that all people in the society should live in harmony.

Gram Panchayat vice president Satish Kumar said that a blueprint has been prepared towards the new Rama Mandira in Bhagamandala, at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Rama Mandira Temple Trust president C R Jayan presided over the programme.

Gram Panchayat president Pamitha, Hindu Jagarana Vedike national secretary Prashanth Bandod, Napoklu Kodava Samaja president Appachettolanda Manu Muttappa and others were present.