BIA hands over 250 medical kits to Kodagu DC

Bommasandra Jigani Link Road Industrial Area (BJLR) gave 250 medical kits to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal to be distributed among the needy. Bommasandra Industries Association (BIA) president Acchapanda Prasad handed over the kits.

Following an appeal by MLC M P Sunil Subramani, BJLR has distributed kits comprising pulse oximeter and medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Subramani said that the association has handed over kits to help the needy.

The deputy commissioner said that the kits will be useful for those in home isolation.

The Covid-19 cases are under control in the district. Even after freeing the district from Covid-19, people should continue to wear masks and use sanitisers, along with maintaining social distance, she said.

Acchapanda Prasad said that the association had distributed 15,000 food kits during the lockdown last year. This year, the association has emphasised distributing medical kits.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, nodal officer Anil Bagati and others were present.