Bike rally to rename Mangaluru airport after Koti-Chennaya on Dec 7

Demanding to name Mangalore International Airport after Koti-Chennaya, the legendary twin heroes of the district, members of Billava Yuva Brigade, Koti Chennaya Sanchalana Samithi, Brahmasri Narayana Guru Dharmaparipalana Sangha will take out a bike rally from Kudroli temple to the airport at Kenjar on December 7.

Briefing reporters, president Avinash said that the Zilla Panchayat had passed a resolution on January 30, 2019, demanding to name the airport after Koti-Chennaya. However, the proposal is pending before the government. The government should submit the resolution to the Central government for approval.

District In-charge Ministers and MLAs of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi should demand renaming of the airport after Koti Chennaya. He said Koti-Chennaya are not restricted to any caste or religion. "The twin brothers are accepted by all. There is no caste politics involved in it," he added.

Leader Sathyajith Surathkal said it is government’s responsibility to remove ‘Adani Airports’ board. The Adani Group has taken over airport just for maintenance and the same should be clearly stated in the board.