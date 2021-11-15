Bike riders injured in elephant attack

Two persons riding on a motorbike were injured in an elephant attack in Maldare.

Shashi (28) and Ravi (37), residents of Maldare, are the injured.

When they were bound to Muttur, a wild elephant confronted them and attacked them near the Lingapura check post at 7.30 pm.

Ravi has sustained serious head and hand injuries. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

Shashi has also been admitted to a hospital. Both are out of danger.

The motorbike has been mangled in the attack.

Wildlife DRFO Chennaviresh and Kushalnagar DRFO Chethan conducted a spot inspection.

A case has been registered at Siddapura police station.