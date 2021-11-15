Bike riders injured in elephant attack

Bike riders injured in elephant attack

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Nov 15 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 19:53 ist

Two persons riding on a motorbike were injured in an elephant attack in Maldare.

Shashi (28) and Ravi (37), residents of Maldare, are the injured.

When they were bound to Muttur, a wild elephant confronted them and attacked them near the Lingapura check post at 7.30 pm.

Ravi has sustained serious head and hand injuries. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

Shashi has also been admitted to a hospital. Both are out of danger.

The motorbike has been mangled in the attack.

Wildlife DRFO Chennaviresh and Kushalnagar DRFO Chethan conducted a spot inspection.

A case has been registered at Siddapura police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Elephant attack
riders injured
Maldare
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

 