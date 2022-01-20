Biliyoor vented dam to be completed by April

The work on a vented dam across River Nethravathi at Biliyoor near Uppinangady is in full swing and is likely to be inaugurated in April.

The dam is being constructed through the minor irrigation department at an estimated cost of Rs 46.70 crore.

The work on the dam was sanctioned during the tenure of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Minor Irrigation Minister G C Madhuswamy had laid the foundation stone for the dam.

“As the funds were released, the work could be accelerated,” said MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor.

The dam will not only help in solving water woes and irrigating farmland but also provide connectivity between Biliyoor in Bantwal taluk to Tekkaru in Belthangady taluk. It will also provide connectivity to people from border areas of Belthangady taluk to Puttur and those from the border of Bantwal taluk with Bantwal and Belthangady, he said.

Further, the dam will irrigate farmland in Biliyoor and Tekkar villages and help in improving the groundwater level in surrounding areas. A retaining wall will be constructed to ensure that water from the dam does not enter low lying areas. Compensation will be distributed to those whose land will be submerged from the dam, said the MLA.

Minor irrigation department assistant executive engineer Vishnu Kamath and assistant engineer Shivaprasad said the bridge on the dam is 5.5 feet in width. The dam will have 42 piers. Automated doors to close the piers will be installed, which will be maintained through electricity.

The dam is being constructed under the Pashchima Vahini project and water will be stored for a 2.50 km area. The dam can store 53.79 cusecs of water once completed.