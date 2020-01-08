Billava Muslim Cordial Conference postponed

Billava Muslim Cordial Conference planned at Town Hall on January 11 has been postponed indefinitely.

Former minister and Billava Muslim Cordial Conference’s reception committee president Vinay Kumar Sorake told media persons on Wednesday that the conference was postponed following opposition from different quarters.

“If we had the intention of gaining political advantage, we would not have invited Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to inaugurate the conference,” Sorake said.

At the time of printing invitations, the supporters of Poojary had raised objections on his participation. Due to pressure, Poojary refused to inaugurate the event, Sorake claimed.

He said the event was planned with a good intention of spreading a message on communal harmony to the society. There was no intention of political gain. The conference was organised after many deliberations with community leaders, he added.

“We did not receive the expected level of cooperation from society. Many leaders begun getting abusive phone calls. Thus a decision was taken not to go ahead with the event,” he said.

The next date of the event will be announced after a meeting with members of the committee, he added.

Udupi district Muslim Federation President Yasin Malpe said the objective behind the conference was exchange of knowledge on the customs, rituals and traditions. “ There was no other intentions behind the conference,”

he said.