Biodiversity Board prez visits landslide affected areas

Karnataka State Biodiversity Board President Anantha Hegde Ashisar visited the rain and landslinde affected areas in Chennehadlu, Devanagool Gudda, Sundarbail, Balooru Horatti, Malemane, Madhugundi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government had constituted a committee to study the landslide affected areas in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts. After making a study on how to check the landslides in the future and discussing the issue with officials, a report will be submitted to the government. The Biodiversity Board aims at checking the landslides, Ashisar added.

Ashwath, a landslide victim from Malemane, said, “Six families have lost houses and properties in the area to the landslides. We are in distress as the authorities have failed to provide us with an alternative land.”

Ashisar said the issue would be discussed with the officials.

Mudigere Taluk BJP Yuva Morcha President Sanjay Gowda Kottigehara expressed displeasure at the Board president for not visiting Charmadi Ghat, which was affected following heavy rain last year.

Except for the retaining wall, no major restoration works have been carried out on the Charmadi Ghat, he alleged.

