'Education with value system is need of the hour'

Bishop advises teachers to ensure students experience spiritual dignity

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 01:41 ist
Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha inaugurates Foundation Day lectureat St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru.

The Foundation Day lecture was held at St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC).

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, who is also President of SJEC, delivered the lecture on “Accompanying the students”.

He urged all stakeholders to strive for a greater level of excellence.

"Teachers can bring out the best in the students by listening to them. A teacher should be a friend, a philosopher and a guide. The teachers should not only provide ideas and skills but also make the students experience spiritual dignity," he said.

He also read out the 11 point oath given by Abdul Kalam for teachers which speak about well being and development of students.

Rev Fr Wilfred Prakash D’Souza, Director of SJEC, Rev Fr Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Assistant Director, Dr Rio D’Souza, Principal,  and others were present.

The Bishop planted a sapling on campus.

As the college is entering into a new decade of its existence, the institution announced the construction of a new infrastructural complex in the form of SJEC Innovation Center.

This centre will drive the development of new technologies, community engagement, incubation and startups, and entrepreneurial activities of the institution. 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Foundation Day lecture
St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC)
Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Valentine's Day tomorrow: How did this day come about?

Valentine's Day tomorrow: How did this day come about?

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Who got whom

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Who got whom

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

 