Bishop advises teachers to ensure students experience spiritual dignity

The Foundation Day lecture was held at St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC).

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, who is also President of SJEC, delivered the lecture on “Accompanying the students”.

He urged all stakeholders to strive for a greater level of excellence.

"Teachers can bring out the best in the students by listening to them. A teacher should be a friend, a philosopher and a guide. The teachers should not only provide ideas and skills but also make the students experience spiritual dignity," he said.

He also read out the 11 point oath given by Abdul Kalam for teachers which speak about well being and development of students.

Rev Fr Wilfred Prakash D’Souza, Director of SJEC, Rev Fr Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Assistant Director, Dr Rio D’Souza, Principal, and others were present.

The Bishop planted a sapling on campus.

As the college is entering into a new decade of its existence, the institution announced the construction of a new infrastructural complex in the form of SJEC Innovation Center.

This centre will drive the development of new technologies, community engagement, incubation and startups, and entrepreneurial activities of the institution.