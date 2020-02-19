Bishop elected CCBI chairman of Commission for Liturgy

The Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) of the Latin Church elected Mangalore Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha as the chairman of the CCBI Commission for Liturgy.

The conference also elected 26 bishops of the CCBI to participate in the three-week golden jubilee conference of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) to be held in November at Bangkok in Thailand.

The one-day meeting of the CCBI discussed various matters affecting the Latin Catholic Church in India, which consists of 132 dioceses and 190 bishops.

The CCBI animates the Church in India through its 16 commissions and 4 departments. Its main secretariat is in Bengaluru with extensions in Goa, Delhi and Pachmarhi.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) which is the Canonical National Episcopal Conference is the largest in Asia and the fourth largest in the world.