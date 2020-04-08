Bison calf new entry to Pilikula park

A female bison gave birth to a calf at Pilikula Biological Park, on the outskrits of the city, on Wednesday.

The bison was relocated to the park from Chennai, a year go. There are four more bisons in the park, Park's Director Jayaprakash Bhandary told DH. "Though the park is facing problem of getting red meat and fish to feed the animals and birds, we are using alternative methods to feed to the animals. A small quantity of red meat and fish was supplied on Wednesday. The food issue will be sorted out in a day or two," he said.

"With the rise in temperature, we are using sprinklers to sprinkle water on animals and birds. Leaves are also placed in the cage to reduce the heat, he added.