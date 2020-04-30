Bison dies during rescue operation

During a rescue operation by the Forest Department, a bison died in K Badaga village of Virajpet taluk on Thursday.

The bison had grievous injuries on its legs and had become weak. The age of the bison may be around five years, said Forest Department personnel.

The bison was found in a pitiable condition in a farm belonging to Pemmanamada Navin near Sri Ishwara Temple in the village.

The Forest Department was intimated and it was decided to shift the wounded bison to Mysuru Sri Jayachamarajendra Biological Park for treatment.

The rescue team comprising Mysuru zoo veterinarian Dr Madan and Forest Department personnel, administered anaesthesia to the animal using a tranquilizer gun.

But, the bison fell into a pit during the operation. Efforts were made to lift the animal with a crane. However, the bison had breathed its last by then.

Nagarahole Park Direct Mahesh Kumar was present.

The reason for the injuries of the bison is unknown.

