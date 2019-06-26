Bitcoin fraud: Woman in police custody

The court remanded the arrested, Rukshinda Banu, in the bitcoin and iCoin fraud case, in police custody, till June 29. She was in judicial custody till Tuesday.

The police have started an investigation into the fraud case. Using her mobile phone, she had created 900 IDs of those who had invested the money in cryptocurrencies. It is suspected that a sum of Rs 10 crore has been swindled in the name of bitcoin and iCoin investment.

The police have seized mobile phones and documents from the arrested. Two people from Mudigere are absconding in connection with the case. Teams have been constituted to trace a few more persons with a connection in the case.