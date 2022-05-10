BJP aims at 150 seats in Assembly election, says Kateel

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel claimed that the party is aiming to win more than 150 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking during a BJP state office-bearer's meeting, he said that the BJP is prepared for the election.

The Vistarak, Page and Booth committees are all working hard to develop strategies for the party’s victory, he said.

He predicted that the BJP will rule the country for the next 30 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain in office.

Kateel said that the price of LPG has increased due to variations in the worldwide fuel market. It is determined by the international market.

The BJP has done its utmost to help the underprivileged by providing free LPG connections to those in need, he added.

He said, “Corruption is the Congress family's contribution. Every prime minister in Congress has played a role in scandals. There was no corruption in the administrations of Vajpayee and Modi. Congress is another manifestation of corruption.”

He further said that the Arkavathi Layout fraud will be exposed and former chief minister Siddaramaiah will be imprisoned.

The BJP will adhere to Constitutional values and take harsh measures against violators. The Constitution will be safeguarded, said Kateel.

The conference was attended by more than 75 party office bearers.

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, who just joined the BJP, also attended the meeting and said, “I have not placed any demand to join the BJP. The party has also not given me any assurances. I joined the party as a party worker and will work towards its victory in the Assembly elections.”

“I have joined the BJP looking at Prime Minister Modi’s work in tackling the Covid-19 situation,’ he added.