BJP candidate for Town Panchayat by-election selected

M K Kuttappa was selected as the candidate from the BJP, for the by-election of the 13th ward of Virajpet Town Panchayat.

He was selected during the party's city executive committee meeting held at the Jenu Mattu Mena Sahakara Sangha auditorium on Malabar Road.

K B Harshavardhan who passed away in April this year was a member of the BJP and represented the 13th ward.

The party's district committee president Robin Devaiah said that the workers should tell people about the programmes implemented by the Central and the state governments. He expressed his confidence that the voters will support the BJP.

Palani Prakash from the Congress party and H K Murugam from the JD(S) joined the BJP on the occasion.

Taluk president Nellira Chalan Kumar, state disciplinary committee member Reena Prakash, leaders Suja Kushalappa, Machaiah and T P Krishna were present, among others.