BJP functionary murdered in Mangaluru, four taken into custody

A BJP worker was found dead in a suspected murder in a football ground near Nehru Maidan in the city on Tuesday and four people have been taken into custody, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Janaradana Barinja (45), a resident of Ammunje near Polali in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. He was an active worker of the BJP in the Bantwal Vidhana Sabha constituency, they said.
Barinja was murdered while he was seated at the ground near Nehru Maidan. Though the exact reason for the crime is not known, it is suspected that some people had a fight with him at the spot, police said and added that four suspects have been taken into custody and they are being questioned.
