BJP goes for family politics in Kodagu

The BJP has decided to field Suja Kushalappa, brother of MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, in the Legislative Council election, from local bodies constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress and JD(S) are yet to announce their respective candidates.

The district Congress leaders had been creating pressure to issue a ticket to K M Lokesh, while a lobby is also hoping for a ticket for Manthar Gowda, son of former minister M Manju.

It is said that Manthar Gowda is known in Somwarpet, Shanivarasanthe and the Kushalnagar areas, while JD(S) is likely to field Isaak Khan.

In fact, MLC Sunil Subramani was interested to contest the election again. However, High Command has decided to field his brother.

“Suja Kushalappa is a senior BJP leader. He had served as the Kodagu district BJP

unit president in the past. It was during his tenure as BJP president, that the supported candidates had won several Gram Panchayat seats in the district. He was also responsible for the growth of BJP in Virajpet,” said a BJP leader.

The BJP which has been opposing family politics has given preference to family politics in Kodagu. Even during the last term, the MLA’s family was given preference.

This time also, a family member of the MLA has got the ticket. Though some BJP leaders are unhappy over the development, none have spoken openly in public.

Suja Kushalappa is associated with the Sangh Parivar since his school days. He had entered politics in 1978 and in 1989 he was elected as a member of Virajpet Municipality.

In 1995, he was elected as a Taluk Panchayat member and had even served as vice president of Taluk Panchayat.