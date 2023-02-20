BJP leader Arun Singh hospitalised in Mangaluru

BJP leader Arun Singh, who was on a tour across Karnataka, was admitted to AJ hospital in Mangaluru after he complained of chest pain on Monday.
Arun Singh, who had arrived in Mangaluru on Sunday, was supposed to participate in BJP national president J P Nadda's programme in Udupi.
