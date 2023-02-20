BJP leader Arun Singh hospitalised in Mangaluru

BJP leader Arun Singh hospitalised in Mangaluru

Arun Singh was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 12:29 ist
Arun Singh was supposed to participate in BJP national president J P Nadda's programme in Udupi. Credit: Special arrangement

BJP leader Arun Singh, who was on a tour across Karnataka, was admitted to AJ hospital in Mangaluru after he complained of chest pain on Monday.

Arun Singh, who had arrived in Mangaluru on Sunday, was supposed to participate in BJP national president J P Nadda's programme in Udupi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Arun Singh
Karnataka
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

'K'taka, TN among states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, TN among states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

AI is stepping into the next level

AI is stepping into the next level

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

 