BJP leaders hail Budget as pro-people

The reduction of stamp duty from 5% to 2% will be received well by suburban builders and also by suburban customers, said Dr Guna Ranjan, author of ‘Strategies for Real Estate Investment’.

He said reducing the stamp duty would not have much impact on the urban customers, as there are no houses or apartments for as low as Rs 20 lakh within Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Limits.

‘’With 276 schools set to get Rs 100 cr for infrastructure development, it is like hitting two targets with a single arrow. Education helps country to become more productive. At the same time job creation in the much required infrastructure segment is a welcome move,’’ Dr Ranjan

added.

Allocating Rs 100 cr for the development of Jog falls will attract more tourists and can generate huge revenue. The chief minister should also have concentrated on Mangaluru beaches which has a potential to be a hub for tourism in Coastal Karnataka as Mangalureans reside in many foreign countries.

State’s greatest budget

Mangalore South MLA Vedavyas Kamath said the budget by fulfilling expectations of BPL cardholders, farmers, fishermen, women workers, building workers, health care sector, tourism among others was a people’s budget.

He said the mortgage development scheme for women fishermen and mobile clinics for building workers are some of the salient features of the great budget.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary declared the budget as pro-people budget.

The budget has set aside huge amount of money for agriculture, drinking water, irrigation, empowerment of women and child, he said.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a press release issued here, stated that the budget had laid the ground work for attracting more investment and creating new jobs.“The budget has successfully resolved the glitches that prevailed in buying land from farmers for industries,’’ the press release stated.