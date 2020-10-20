BJP MLAs fail to take up any new projects in Mangaluru

BJP MLAs in Mangaluru have failed to take up any new projects in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits and all developmental works, initiated during the Congress-led MCC regime, were being taken up and inaugurated, Opposition leader in Council in MCC Abdul Ravoof said on Monday.

Works on eight markets were initiated in 2017 after getting all clearance from the Congress-led government and cabinet. The government had sanctioned Rs 60 crore for work on the Surathkal market, of which Rs 20 crore has been released and the work was taken up accordingly. Now, work

has been stopped, he told reporters at Congress Bhavan.

Even the Kadri market work was taken up on the 70:30 ratio between KUIDFC grant and ULB grant or by raising loans from nationalised banks. Similarly, the work on Kankanady markets too was initiated. There is no question on burdening the MCC as required funds were already sanctioned by the government, he added.

“All ongoing development works related to road widening, drains and footpaths were initiated during the Congress rule. The MCC council in 2017 had given nod for 87 works to be undertaken using premier FAR fund worth Rs 121 crore. The ongoing works on road, footpaths, junction developments are related to the same action plan,” Ravoof said.

During the inauguration of the Alake market, MLA D Vedavyas Kamath had promised to upgrade all markets in Mangaluru.

“The MLA who is holding a responsible position should not mislead the people. He should take the Opposition into confidence while taking up the work. We will not pose any hurdles to development works and will support the ruling party in the works,” he added.

He invited the MLA for an open discussion on market development works.

Former Mayor Shashidhar Hegde said, “Let the BJP and MLAs take up the work on the upgrading of Central Market first. Central Market was closed all of a sudden without taking the traders into confidence. Now, on the directions of the High Court, the Central Market was reopened. Even ongoing UGD works were sanctioned under AMRUT scheme in 2017.”

He said that the original concept of Smart City Mission on promoting tourism and helping in improving the economy of the city has failed now as

no works related to the concept had been initiated under Smart City.