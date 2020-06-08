BJP MLAs, MP interfering in administration: JD(S)

JD(S) district president Mohammed Kunhi alleged that BJP MP and MLAs were interfering in the administration. The hasty decision to shift wholesale vendors to APMC yard from Central Market in the city has put the vendors in hardship.

"If the authorities do not make alternative arrangements with basic facilities for the vendors, the JD(S) will be forced to launch an agitation. No facilities have been provided at the APMC yard in Baikampady while shifting the vendors," Kunhi told mediapersons on Monday.

Due to the inflated electricity bills issued by Mescom, the consumers are forced to visit the Mescom office and wait for the officials to clarify the bills amid the Covid-19 scare.

An individual who normally gets a bill of Rs 600 to Rs 800 per month has received electricity bill for Rs 14,000 adding to his problems. Even banks are forcing the customers to pay the interests on the loans borrowed, he alleged.

Kunhi said that after the Wenlock Hospital was converted to Covid Hospital to treat the Covid-19 patients, the poor were facing inconvenience in availing the treatment at private hospitals.

The OPD has also been closed at Wenlock Hospital. BPL cardholders are not getting proper treatment at private hospitals, he added.

Several pensioners have not received pension since February in the district, he added.

Kunhi demanded a probe into the supply of kits from Muzrai department with the symbol of BJP for the needy during the lockdown.

“We are not against the supply of kits from the Muzrai department but against the use of the party symbol on the kit,” he said.

Haneef, one of the traders and a JD(S) leader, said that the High Court had issued a stay order on the public notice issued to shift from the Central Market. Further, the Mangaluru City Corporation has also issued renewed trade licence to carry out business in Central Market even after the lockdown. The renewed licence is valid till 2021, he claimed.

Former corporator Abdul Azeez alleged that there was illegality in the distribution of kits through the MCC. Instead of corporators, kits were given to party workers for distribution, he added.