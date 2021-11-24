'BJP MP, dist in-charge minister of Kodagu are outsiders'

MLC Veena Achaiah said that people in the state are in distress following untimely rain. However, instead of responding to the woes of people, the ministers had arrived in Kodagu for a 'political fair' keeping forth the upcoming Legislative Council election.

She was speaking during a Congress workers' meeting held as part of the campaign of Congress candidate Dr Mantar Gowda.

"The MP and district in-charge minister of Kodagu are from outside the district. In spite of this, the BJP is stating that Congress candidate is an outsider."

"Congress is like a mother. Don't betray it. Instead of levelling allegations against other political parties, let us show our strength through our loyalty to the party,'' she told elected representatives.

ZP former president K P Chandrakala alleged that the BJP is engaged in family politics. Instead of identifying honest party workers, three members from a family were allowed to enjoy the power.

"Kodagu district had not seen any development during the BJP regime. The government hospitals lack facilities. Those who enjoyed power for the last 20 to 25 years could not ensure a good hospital in the district. Owing to the negligence, Rs 20 crore released to the district remained unutilised," said Chandrakala.

KPCC spokesperson A S Ponnanna said thousands of people under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi had fought for India's freedom.

Those who mocked the freedom struggle were honoured with the Padmashri award, he added.

KPCC media spokesperson T P Ramesh said that BJP is projecting the Congress candidate as an outsider.

''In such a scenario, where do former Virajpet MLA H D Basavaraju and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Nirmala Sitharaman hail from?" he asked.

DCC president Dharmaja Uthappa, former minister M C Nanaiah and others were present.