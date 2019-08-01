BJP to achieve its goal of giving membership to 70k

BJP is all set to achieve the goal of issuing party membership to 70,000 people in the district, Udupi BJP Unit President Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said.

Mattar told mediapersons on Wednesday that the party had launched the initiative to mobilise and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The present target for the membership drive is two lakh.

Lauding the initiatives taken by the newly elected BJP government in state, Mattar said Yediyurappa announced Kissan Samman immediately after assuming charge as the chief minister.

“The farmers will be benefited,” he said and alleged that the previous government had failed to fulfill the promises made to farmers. The farmer’s loan was not waived, he charged.

He also lauded the initiative taken by the state government to waive the loan availed by the fisherwomen.

Mattar said Yediyurappa had promised to release funds for the welfare schemes during his tour to the district. He said the chief minister had also been urged to declare holiday on Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

He said as there were five MLAs and a MLC from the district, one among them should be made district in-charge minister.

Mattar said any MLA or MLC from the district being appointed as district in-charge minister would be welcomed.

He added that it was a good decision taken by the state government to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Lauding the passing of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, criminalising Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha, Mattar said it ensures security to Muslim women.

He also condoled the death of Indian businessman V G Siddhartha.