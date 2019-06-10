‘BJP to demand dissolution of coalition govt'

The state government has failed to handle the drought situation in the state, Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said.

She was speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating new MP office at DC’s Office on Monday.

Shobha said that state BJP unit would organise a statewide protest to condemn the ineffective functioning of the coalition government and demand the dissolution of government on June 14.

She said that a demand would be put forth before the state government to provide a people-friendly government. The NDA government in the previous term (five years) had offered Rs 7,182 crore to the state to handle drought situation. While the UPA during its two-term tenure had released only Rs 4,000 crore.

Shobha said she intends to visit the constituency, which covers two districts, on every Monday and Tuesday in a week. She would address public grievances and visit hoblis in each district. On coalition government’s decision to expand the cabinet, MP said the cabinet expansion would be the final nail in the coffin.

There will be disgruntlement among Congress MLAs, due to the objections raised by party leaders, including Ramalinga Reddy, Roshan Baig and Somashekar.

She also condemned state government’s decision to hand over 3,666 acres of land to JSW steel. She alleged that commission agents were hand in glove with the government in the deal. There was illegality in the land acquisition process, she claimed.

The MP alleged that district administration and state government had completely failed in handling the sand crisis in Udupi district.

She accused the city municipal council (CMC) of failing to manage water shortage in Udupi.

Shobha said though the election for Udupi CMC took place eight months ago, the state government had not taken any step to institute the governing body in the urban local bodies. It has also not appointed an advocate to argue the case in High Court.

She said that Rs 8 crore was released for the Blue Flag project. “Additional funds would be sought for port development and construction works at Kodikanyana and Hejmadi,’’ she said.