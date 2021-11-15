BJP to organise ‘Jana Swaraj Samavesha’ on November 19

In view of the upcoming Legislative Council elections, BJP will organise ‘Jana Swaraj Samavesha’ at Adyar Garden Auditorium at 2.30 pm on November 19.

BJP district president Sudarshan M, while addressing reporters at Atal Janashehi Kendra on Monday said that a team of BJP leaders, including Eshwarappa, Sadananda Gowda, Shobha Karandlaje, S T Somashekhar, R Ashoka, Aravinda Limbavali and S Angara will take part in the convention.

BJP workers and voters for the Legislative Council elections will participate.

Sudarshan said prior to the convention, enrollment of elected members from Gram Panchayat and other local bodies such as city municipal councils, town municipal corporations and city corporations will be done.

Two elected members from the party will be deployed to monitor each Gram Panchayat of the district.

The district BJP president also expressed his confidence in the BJP nominee getting elected with a majority, during the council polls.

There are 3,557 voters in the district for MLC elections and 2,136 are from BJP alone. As many as 1,977 of them are BJP supported Gram Panchayat members, he claimed.

He said some people outside BJP have been trying to lure people for votes. But BJP voters cannot be manipulated.

If attempts are done to misguide them, the party will not keep quiet, he warned.

MUDA president Ravishankar Mijar, BJP district general secretaries Sudhir Kannur and Kasturi Panja, spokesperson Jagadish Shenava, among others, were present.