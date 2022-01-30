‘BJP trying to disrupt communal harmony in Udupi’

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 30 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 23:03 ist
Nazeer Ahmmed

SDPI district president Nazeer Ahmmed alleged that the BJP is trying to disrupt communal harmony in Udupi district.

By denying Constitutional rights to the students of Government PU College in Udupi, the issue of headscarf has been made into a controversy, he said.

“Instead of solving the Hijab row through discussion, MLA Raghupathi Bhat is issuing unwanted statements and the issue has become a national level controversy. Even college administrative committee vice president Yashpal Suvarna through provocative statements is trying to strengthen his political identity. The students are denied their rights,’ he alleged.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar are conspiring to deny educational rights to Muslims. As a part of the Hindutva agenda, the Hijab row is projected as a problem, he said.

The Human Rights Commission has served a notice to the government and district administration seeking a report on the incident. Hence, the BJP leaders are levelling allegations against the SDPI, he added.

Nazeer Ahmmed
SDPI district president
Udupi
Communal harmony
BJP
Hijab row

